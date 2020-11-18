WESTWOOD- On Tuesday, November 17, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that they are seeking the publics’ assistance to help identify a suspect in a series of sexual batteries that have occurred in Westwood since October 2020.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 20-25 years of age with brown hair and is 5’10-5’11 weighing 195-200 LBS. He has been seen wearing grey sweatpants and a Blue Hoodie with a Champion logo on the back.

The suspect has approached lone females from behind on a bicycle and as he passes them he reaches out and grabs the victim’s breasts. His Bicycle appears to have curled handlebars with red lining.

So far there have been 15 victims, with the most recent one being November 4, 2020. Another assault that may have been committed by the same suspect occurred on Tuesday, November 17.

If anyone has any information please contact (213) 437- 0447. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can notify Crime Stoppers at (800) 222- 8477 or go to WWW.LAPDONLINE.org.