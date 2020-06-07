BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) sent out a public warning Saturday, June 6 concerning a tip they received about possible looters on the westside of Los Angeles.

Over the last week, protests have been breaking out over the county in response to the death of an African American man, George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, during an arrest. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes resulting in his death.

The protests have sparked several acts of violence and looting, forcing Los Angeles to issue a city-wide curfew to prevent crime that was lifted June 4. LAPD stated they received leaked information:

“Recently information from a leaked Los Angeles Sheriffs (LASO) document was distributed and shared by a large group of community members in the Palisades. The document . . . indicated that criminals would be targeting vehicles and homes in the Palisades, Marina Del Rey, Beverly Hills and Malibu on June 6, 2020 in what is referenced as “Defiance Saturday.”

LAPD said that because there was no evidence these acts of looting would be happening, they would remain vigilante but advised citizens to lock their doors and take precautions.

The station set up extra resources within 65 miles of the area including the Pacific Palisades.

In the statement, LAPD clarified they have been trained on profiling:

“Our Department teaches us to profile criminal behavior and not race and you would do well to do the same.”

If suspicious activity occurs, call 911 or call (877) ASK LAPD if it is not an emergency.