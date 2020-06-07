WEST HOLLYWOOD— A woman filed an allegation with the Los Angeles District Attorney against Ron Jeremy on Thursday, June 4 for sexual assault.

Jeremy, 67, has led a career in the pornography industry as well as pursuing filmmaking and stand-up comedy. A documentary titled “Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy” was released back in 2001.

Jeremy also goes by “The Hedgehog.”

44-year-old Charity Carson, also known as Charity Hawke, reported that on May 4 Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted her in his West Hollywood hotel room.

Carson and Jeremy have had a platonic relationship since 1996.

In her claims, Carson said “He’s a sexual predator and he needs to be stopped. He sees women as toys.”

The famous porn star has been in the media the last few months with other allegations of the same nature. On May 17, another porn star, Janice Griffith took to Twitter to say Jeremy had a habit of touching women without consent:

“Did Ron tweet this in between bouts of sexually harassing people? he’s banned from almost all adult industry events for groping people without consent,” she tweeted in response to a post of Jeremy hugging a tree.

The DA is currently reviewing the claims, but no decisions have been made yet in terms of how to proceed with handling the allegations. Jeremy has yet to release a statement regarding the situation.