CALIFORNIA—Conservative talk show host and California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, who is running in the September 14, recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom vowed if he is elected Governor of California he intends to unseat Senator Dianne Feinstein.

On August 10, Elder spoke at the Marriott in Woodland Hills where he stated:

“They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do.” He referred to Feinstein as, “More feeble-minded than Joe Biden.”

Feinstein, who is a Democrat, has become the target of political discussion due to her age and health which could impact her party’s majority in the U.S. Senate.

Feinstein, 88, has held her seat as a California Senator since 1992. She served as Mayor of San Francisco from 1978-1988.

If Elder were elected, he could replace Feinstein if she retired allowing Republicans to possibly take control of the U.S. Senate, which currently has a 50-50 split, with two Independents (Bernie Sanders) and (Angus King) voting with Democrats. Kamala Harris as Vice President would break any tie.

In an interview with Mark Levin, Elder discussed replacing Feinstein with a Republican, at his first opportunity if elected by voters.

In a March 15, interview with MSNBC commentator Joy Reid, Newsom stated that he would be replacing Feinstein in the U.S. Senate with, “A black woman,” should she choose to resign. He named several female leaders “on his list” including Congresswoman Karen Bass of California who have indicated support for him during the recall election.

Feinstein stated she has no intention of stepping down prior to the end of her term and the 2024 election.