MALIBU—On Sunday, March 10, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), Lost Hills Station was on the scene working traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway after a landslide with loose mud and rock covering the roadway.



LASD sent out an alert on their X social media page alerting the public of the closure:



“All lanes of PCH are closed at Big Rock Dr. Malibu due to an active landslide. @CaltranDist7 is on the scene, unknown ETA at this time,” LASD posted.

Caltran had their backhoe on site, clearing the debris. On Monday, March 11, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the following update was given:



“One lane is open at PCH at Big Rock. That lane will be used to alternate eastbound and westbound traffic. Expect heavy traffic. Use alternate routes if possible.”



On March 11, at 6:19 p.m., Southern California 511 posted additional road closures:



“The SR-27 closed in both directions due to [a] rockslide. From Grand View Dr. to Pacific Coast Highway, Route 1 for an unknown duration.”



The Southern California 511 update is as follows:



“The SR-1/PCH has one lane open at the landslide at Big Rock in Malibu, with alternating traffic in both directions. Expect delays.”



PCH, Big Canyon Road, and others have had multiple road closures recently after multiple storms and heavy rainfall that saturated Southern California and caused multiple mudslides.



The LASD webpage has not been updated since March 2023. Please check X (formally Twitter) for updates on traffic and congestion on PCH at Big Rock Drive.