BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, March 9, the Beverly Hills Police Department disclosed via their alert system due to an ongoing hazmat situation, vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Wilshire Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard was closed.

Traffic was closed in both directions. Hazmat personnel were on the scene. The BHPD announced at 12:22 p.m. that roads were reopened in the area to vehicles and pedestrians.