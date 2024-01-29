LOS ANGELES—On Friday, January 26, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that its Major Crimes Bureau – Metro Detail detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for a string of bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in Los Angeles County.

The incidents transpired at various banks throughout Los Angeles County between October 2023 and January 2024. The latest robbery occurred on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Bank of America in unincorporated Harbor City.

During each of the robberies, the suspect approaches a bank teller and demands money, while simulating a weapon concealed under his sweatshirt.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing between 5 feet and 8 inches to 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 240-260 pounds. He is between the ages of 40-45 years old. The suspect was seen fleeing in a 2006-2007, silver colored, 4-door Honda Accord with tinted windows and stolen license plates.

Anyone who witnessed any of the bank robberies or incidents or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail at (562) 946-7893. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.