WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, January 27, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations airlifted two separate hikers to safety. LAFD reported the basic information about the rescues on the LAFD X social media page.



According to LAFD the first rescue occurred at 10:29 a.m. in the area of 3693 N. Wonder View Dr. Responding firefighters located a 44-year-old male hiker who had experienced a ground level fall.



LAFD Air Operations hoisted the man into the helicopter and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.



On Saturday, January 27, at 12:40 p.m. LAFD Air Operations responded to a call of a 40 year-old male hiker in medical distress. LAFD firefighters located the man on Runyon Canyon Rd. in Hollywood Hills West.



LAFD Air Operations from Battalion 5, West Bureau hoisted the patient onto the helicopter and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.



No further information on the condition of either of the patients is available at this time.



