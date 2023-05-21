PARAMOUNT—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for 14-year-old Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza who went missing on May 6. She was last seen by her parents in her bedroom at 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Jaqualine’s mother realized at 8 a.m. May 6, that she was no longer in their home located on the 8400 block of Fairton Street in the city of Paramount.

Jaqualine is described as being 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white spotted pajama pants, and black and white Converse shoes.

A search was conducted by law enforcement and community members in the area she went missing. Reportedly, a neighbor’s Ring camera had footage of Jaqualine walking outside at 3:40 a.m. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black and white pajama pants, and black and white Converse sneakers.

According to ABC7, detectives say Jaqueline does not have a history of running away, and her iPad and iPhone are both turned off. Detectives think she left the home voluntarily, but they don’t know where she has gone since.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza is asked to contact Detective Bowen or the on-duty Lakewood Station Watch Commander at (562) 623-3500. To submit information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Individuals can download the “P3Tips” app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.