SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Rawan Louis Rayyan, 37, is a White female who was last seen on January 24, 2026, at 9 a.m., on the 14000 block of Cartela Drive, in the city of La Mirada.

Rayyan is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She has a mental health disorder, and her family is concerned about her well-being. Her possible destinations are Venice Beach, Santa Monica or Covina. The family is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use one’s smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.