MALIBU—From Monday, March 23 thru Friday, March 27, the city of Malibu is joining agencies across California in celebrating Government Finance Professionals Week, supported by the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers.

Every day, they work behind the scenes to ensure Malibu’s public dollars are managed responsibly, transparently, and in full compliance with California’s complex regulations. Their work spans budget development, financial reporting, revenue management, grants and debt administration, payroll, procurement, treasury functions, and critical support for strategic decision-making.

Work completed by government finance professionals is essential to every service the city provides—from public safety to infrastructure and community programs. Malibu benefits from strong financial stewardship, accurate reporting, and long-term fiscal stability. Their efforts help maintain public trust and ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely.

To learn more about Malibu’s Finance Division visit: https://malibucity.org/314/Finance. To learn more about Finance Professionals Week: https://csmfo.org/page/GovFinanceProfWeek.