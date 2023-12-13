MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are searching for two women who have ties to an organized Romanian theft group that targeted a Sephora establishment in Malibu on November 3.

The LASD reported the women entered the Sephora located at 3896 Cross Creek Road around 12:40 p.m. and committed a Grand Theft, after going to the cosmetic section. Once there, they concealed items inside of a black booster skirt. The suspects later exited the establishment with the unpaid items and entered a black 2011 Toyota Sienna Minivan.

The Sephora store suffered a loss of $3,611 in merchandise. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills station at (818) 878-1808 ATTENTION: Detective Lopez. Anyone looking to remain anonymous can call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3Tips app.