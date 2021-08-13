SHERMAN OAKS- On Thursday, August 13, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a head-on collision that occurred on the 101 Freeway resulting in a total of six patients.

All except for one lane was blocked off, causing heavy traffic delays.

An SUV crashed head-on into a big rig truck resulting in one entrapment. The one trapped patient was pronounced deceased at the scene. The injured patients were all transported to a local area hospital in serious condition. Four of the patients were children under the age of six.

The driver of the SUV was also taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.