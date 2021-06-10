LOS ANGELES—Since June is Pride Month, the Boys in Blue are celebrating this wonderful moment with a night under the stars at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, June 11. Combining all of the wonderful aspects of LA: equality, inclusion, diversity and fireworks of course!

Our defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Texas Rangers, first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. Eras have passed, attitudes regarding the LGBTQ+ have changed and improved. Baseball has always been there, this event seems to truly define the meaning of our National Pastime!