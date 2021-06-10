LOS ANGELES—Since June is Pride Month, the Boys in Blue are celebrating this wonderful moment with a night under the stars at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, June 11. Combining all of the wonderful aspects of LA: equality, inclusion, diversity and fireworks of course!
Dodgers have again teamed up with their long-time community nonprofit partner LA Pride to host their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, presented by Blue Shield of California.
This celebration of Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community will include drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community and additional surprise guests featured during pregame ceremonies.
The fun also continues post-game with Friday night fireworks, set to music mixed by DJ Bowie Jane. A special event ticket package includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+-themed T-shirt.
June 11 will still have limiting seating. June 15 is the date when every seat will be available to be filled. Social distancing will still be enforced-seating will be in socially distanced pods of 4 to 6 guests. Fully vaccinated guests may purchase up to 8 tickets in any section. You must provide a vaccine card and a negative COVID-19 test. The National Anthem will be performed by VINCINT. For additional info visit: www.ladodgers.com/lapride