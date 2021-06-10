MALIBU—On Monday, June 14, the Malibu City Council will ask the city to work up a proposal for the return of in-person meetings, where some pandemic protocols will still be in place while these meetings are in session, the Malibu Surfside News first reported.

A report written by Elizabeth Shavelston, the assistant to the city manager, suggests the city council to follow the lead of other municipalities that have resumed in-person meetings. Social distancing and face protocols are suggested to remain in place. In addition, a partial hybrid system might be implemented where some members will continue to participate remotely. Individuals will be given the choice of participating remotely or in person.

Shavelston noted that there is a possibility of continuing virtual meetings. Since March 2, 2020, the Malibu City Council has been having virtual conferences after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order letting legislative bodies meet via teleconference.

The state of California is set to fully reopen on Tuesday, June 15. The Governor of California has stated that all sectors “may return to usual operations in compliance with Cal/OSHA requirements.” The Malibu City Council staff report states that 56 percent of people 16 years or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.