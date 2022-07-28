UNITED STATES—On June 28, during the sixth hearing, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House Aide to then President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified

that President Trump, left the Save America Rally in Washington D.C. that day in his motorcade car often referred to as, “The Beast.”



Hutchinson testified that the President was insistent on going to the U.S. Capitol. Under oath Hutchinson testified that President Trump reached over the seat and attempted to yank the steering wheel from the driver.



Secret Service debunked those statements, but not before the story casting blame on the 45th President of the United States went viral.



President Trump left the rally in an SUV with Secret Service agent, Bobby Engel.



Another former Secret Service agent, Bill Pickle indicated to Business Insider that one would have to be, “A Contortionist,” to be able to maneuver from the back of the fully armored SUV to the front seat, and a man of Trump’s girth, could not physically accomplish that.



On June 28, NBC reporter, Peter Alexander sent out a Tweet indicating that the report was fabricated.



“A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent and the Presidential/limousine driver are prepared to testify under oath that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”



CNN reported the incident including a secondhand account.



“And she testified that she heard a secondhand account of how Trump was so enraged at his Secret Service detail for blocking him from going to the Capitol that he lunged to the front of his vehicle and tried to turn the wheel.” -CNN reported



https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/28/politics/trump-lunge-secret-service-january-6-capitol/index.html





On Wednesday, July 27, in an exclusive interview with Fox News contributor, Sara Carter Donald J. Trumped announced a lawsuit against CNN, and multiple other news outlets for false reporting.



“You have probably saw, a big suit was announced today, that I’ll be suing CNN for a lot of money, and were going to sue other media outlets too, big ones and a lot of them, for election fraud, for the term, ‘Big Lie.’ Because it wasn’t a big lie. You know better than anybody, all of the things. You look at Wisconsin and all of the other things. You look at Arizona. You look at all these states are finding so many things, and determinative things. We will be filing shortly. They use the term big lie. The term is the opposite. They are the big lie.”



In a 282-page document, Trump announces his intent to file suit against CNN for false reporting, to which the now CNN CEO, Chris Licht (Jeff Zucker’s replacement) replied, maybe they shouldn’t use the words, “Big Lie.”



In the lawsuit Trump demands that CNN immediately take down false and defamatory publications and to print a retraction.







