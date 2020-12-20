STUDIO CITY—From December 18 to December 20 an Home Alone-inspired pop up pizzeria: Little Nero’s Pizza will be open in Studio City. The collaboration between CVT Soft Serve, Sean from LBK Pizza in Studio City, and artist Jesse Wilson helped to establish the pop-up located at 4359 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, CA 91604.

On CVT Soft Serve’s Instagram, they wrote, “This FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY ONLY, you can step into 1990 suburban Chicago without having to deal with the negative 15 degree windchill. Come grab a pizza in a beautiful souvenir box that you don’t have to share with your douchebag older brother…That guy sucks! If you’re taking a picture of our delivery car, please be careful cause our driver has been known to hit shit. Most importantly (aside from staying six feet apart) is to keep an eye out for booby traps. This is our pizzeria, we have to defend it!⁣”

The pizza will also be available to deliver on doorsteps using platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates. There is also limited edition Little Nero’s LA merchandise starting this Friday at www.LittleNerosLA.com⁣. The pop up will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies fun out.

Fans have expressed their excitement on Instagram saying, “I’m so excited for this weekend now,” and “Oh my goodness I’m so stoked for this!!!!”