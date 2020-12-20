SHERMAN OAKS—The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, Angela Marsden, has decried the outdoor dining ban placed by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti. She says how “restaurants and bars are not the reason why the Covid numbers are high!”

On their Instagram (@pineapplehillsaloon), they wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the whirlwind of the last couple of weeks. We are going to be opening [for Take Out] this Sunday, and we’ve decked out our patio full of holiday cheer. Happy Holidays to our Pineapple Family!”

On the Instagram video, Marsden elucidates that she is utilizing her “5 minutes of being heard” to advocate for other businesses as well as hers. In her viral Facebook video, she condemns how her outdoor dining space, which she worked to set up according to COVID regulations, was deemed unsafe while the NBC comedy show Good Girl’s outdoor dining for the film crew, which right next to hers, was considered safe.

Other citizens have also criticized the hypocrisy and double standard on outdoor dining ban. One user on Facebook noted how the Melrose Fairfax Farmers Market continued business while restaurant owners could not. In a Facebook video from the saloon and grill, it shows a throng of people protesting and commenting on how because of unemployment due to the outdoor ban, they can not pay taxes.

The Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill is located at 4454 Van Nuys Blvd N, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403.