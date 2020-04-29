HOLLYWOOD—TV personality, Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross was killed in a car crash on Sunday, April 26 at the age of 34. Ross’ publicist, Liz Dixson announced the news of the reality star’s passing via her Instagram page.

Ross was killed after the car that she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Highway in Atlanta, Georgia at around 11 p.m. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” reads a statement from Dixson.

Ashley starred on the series, “Little Women: Atlanta” which debuted on Lifetime in January 2016. The sixth season of the reality series is set to premiere in 2020. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, and her aunt and uncle, Veronica and John Deloney.

According to reports, the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling in the southbound direction on Old National Highway close to the intersection of Lantern Lane. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.