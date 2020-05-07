TOPANGA CANYON—On March 6, 2020, world-renowned designer LM Pagano listed her personal residence, an “architectural triumph” in Topanga, for $4.5 million – almost double what she paid for the property.

As of May 7, over 2 months after the property was listed, the house remains unsold. The 3,640 square foot house is situated on a 6 acre lot at 2960 Tuna Canyon Rd. It features 3 bedrooms – including 2 separate master suites with private balconies – and 4 bathrooms. The official description claims that the home “straddles ocean and canyon views with a multitude of treasures to discover.”

The description continues to state that “The private yard of the home has a spectacularly serene infinity-edge pool floating over the canyon and a separate pool-house with a fireplace and outdoor shower. The grounds include verdant gardens with over 40 fruit trees, trails and a bridge over a seasonal brook. A bonus structure in the canyon is a bohemian escape, perfect for yoga, art or recording. The home also features an owned solar panel system, options for a fourth bedroom and Expansive flat grounds can be ideally utilized for equestrian needs or let your imagination run wild with possibilities.”

Despite being built in 1990, the property’s first public record on Zillow claims that the house was first sold in January 1995 for $210,000. It was then sold twice more before Pagano purchased it in 2013 for $2.355 million, a discount of over $300,000 from the original 2012 list price of $2.694 million. If the house is sold at the current list price of $4.5 million, Pagano stands to make a profit of a whopping $2.15 million.

The home is described as a Single Family house, and has 8 parking spaces. Schools nearby include Webster Elementary School and Malibu High School.

