ITALY—Italy, the hub for all things cheesy and all things bella.

In the light of events, we are all aware of what has been taking place in Italy. Although it has been a tough reality to grasp, this tragedy has not taken the single most beautiful thing out of this country, and that is hope. Let’s reminisce the countless videos of talented musicians in the streets serenading us through the screen, being mesmerized by pictures of the crystal blue waters of the beaches, and imagined ourselves walking through the never-ending vineyards on a summer day (for those who have never been there at least). Let’s hope that in the near future, everyone has those images of Italy over the tragic ones today.

Here are the top 3 of some of the most beautiful sights to see. I wish I could write them all but by then I would be finding myself writing a novel.

Amalfi Coast

Costiera Amalfitana! Just as picturesque as it sounds. This is the equivalent of that picture you see of Santorini Greece with the white dome houses overlooking the sea all over social media. Positano is recognized for acquiring the lavish and luxury of the Amalfi Cost. There are ranges of colors in the majolica domes and colorful architecture that gives a kick to the normalcy of the basic buildings. Although it is slightly more touristy than normal, it should definitely be in the itinerary.

If the scenery of nature is what captivates you, the mountains and the sea are both merged together to give you the most spectacular views. People don’t usually resort to hiking the Amalfi Coast as an initial go-to but the endless trails and extravagant pathways in between the coast’s various towns make it easy to give in. What makes California so California-like? The beaches, right? The Amalfi Coast gets even more appealing due to the proximity of numerous beautiful beaches after a whole day of exploring, whether it be spent on browsing through boutiques or hiking up the terrains.

The Colosseum (Flavian Amphitheatre)

Being one of the Seven Wonders of the World, this one is a must see. This is the largest amphitheater in the world, first built in 80 A.D. It was used for gladiatorial combats, wild animal fights, and even executions during the Roman Empire, allowing more than 50,000 people inside. It’s basically like going to the Rose Bowl Stadium to see the Bruins play. Kind of.

Located in Rome, it has nearly 5 million visitors every year. The massive architecture has endured natural disasters, vandalisms, and even bombings during World War II. Restorations have been provided, and this continues to be one of the most famous monuments gleaming with 2,000 years of historical happenings.

Tuscany Vineyards

To all the wine enthusiasts, drop the boxed wines and spritzers, this one’s for you. In between the sloping vineyards and enchanting wine estates, Tuscany is the home for all things charming and rustic, dating back to the Etruscan period. The endless wine tours consist of an unforgettable experience into the region’s antiquity and culture. Most of the Tuscan wine includes the Sangiovese grape, enriching the quality of the wine immensely. Tuscany is prominent in making world-class reds including Brunello di Montalcino, created with 100 percent of Sangiovese grapes.

There are countless tours available within specific regions, but the primary wine-growing areas are Montalcino, Montepulciano, Chianti, and the Tuscan coast. Tours last about an hour, costing merely $10-15 per individual, so very affordable. 10/10 recommend.

And there you have it. The basic must-see places in Italy once we are all out of quarantine and the world is good again. But for now, let’s keep Italy in our hearts and continue to keep spreading hope.