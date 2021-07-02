SANTA MONICA- On Friday, July 2, around 12:00 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard.

Officers made contact with the occupants of a black 2012 Nissan Altima. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Joe Martinez a 38-year-old man from Lennox, was was on probation for narcotics and weapons violations. The passenger, Tony D. McClendon, a 44-year-old man from Inglewood, initially provided false identification. However, it was later determined that he was on federal probation.

During the search of their vehicle, SMPD Officers located black clothing, binoculars, gloves, a backpack that contained a Halloween Style Mask, and a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun. In addition, officers also located credit cards, miscellaneous mail, narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, an arrow key, and identification in the name of other individuals.

Officers believed McClendon and Martinez were both involved in felonious activity, such as theft and robberies. They were both booked at the Santa Monica Police Jail.

Martinez is being charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit a crime. McClendon is being charged with being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, False Personation, Theft of Mail, and being in possession of a steal key suited for use by postal service.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (310)-458-8451.