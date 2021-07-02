SANTA MONICA-On Wednesday, June 30, at approximately 4:20 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the 2900 block of Urban Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. Both the reporting party and her daughter called 9-1-1 to report an intruder in their home.

Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the windows was smashed after they established a perimeter around the residence. They observed the suspect, Joshua Absolom Hattam, a 49-year-old man from San Francisco, inside the residence. Officers took the suspect into custody, while also checking the status of the residents.

The residents told officers there were awoken by a loud crashing noise and noticed the suspect yelling in their living room. They immediately locked themselves in their bedrooms and called 9-1-1, while Hattam searched through their residence looking for unknown items.

Hattam was booked for Burglary at the Santa Monica Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (310)-458-8451.