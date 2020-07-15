BEL AIR一 Actress Lori Loughlin, 55, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 57, have recently sold their Bel-Air mansion to Tinder co-founder, Justin Mateen.

As their sentencing date quickly approaches for involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, Loughlin and Giannulli decided to cut their ties to the lavish lifestyle of Bel Air, and sold their mansion for $18 million according to Variety.

Originally, the couple wanted to sell the 12,000 sq. ft. house for a price of $35 million. Should the $18 million be the correct price, it will undercut their second offer of $28.7 million and leave the couple at a devastating loss, given that they paid $14 million for the house back in 2015.

The Mediterranean-style mansion holds seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Also containing a gym, bar, study room, and a rectangular pool out back. The backyard has a view of the Bel Air Country golf club as it sits right on the course. Those who followed their youngest daughter, beauty YouTuber Olivia Jade, have seen glimpses of the house that are featured in her videos.

Co-founder of Tinder, Justin Mateen, 34, who resigned in 2014 due to sexual harassment allegations, purchased the mansion from the couple. Mateen also owns a $15 million estate in Holmby Hills, as well as a condo at the new West Hollywood Edition building, and a property in Las Vegas.

It isn’t known where Loughlin and Giannulli will live after their sentences are over. On May 20, the couple signed off a guilty plea deal giving Loughlin two months in prison while Mossimo received five months. Loughlin will be expected to pay $150,000 and Giannulli, $250,000, totaling their $500,000 fine toward the admissions between their two daughters at USC.

Loughlin and Giannulli will start serving their time on August 21 of this year.