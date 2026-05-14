INGLEWOOD– We are now 30 days away from the biggest, most-viewed sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Los Angeles is getting ready to welcome thousands of fans.

On Tuesday morning, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood welcomed the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, regional partners and World Cup stakeholders to provide an update on the logistics for residents and visitors alike.

SoFi Stadium will be temporarily changing its name to Los Angeles Stadium for the 8 World Cup games at the jaw dropping, magnificent structure. On June 12, the U.S. men’s soccer team faces Paraguay to kick off the tournament.

Entering the stadium, something was missing: the grass. It was a massive dirt field. Dont worry, That changed Wednesday, when sod arrives after a 1,600-mile trip in refrigerated trucks from Washington state. It’ll be installed over two days.

The stadium modified the field shared by the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in two phases. Auxiliary space and wider dimensions were created by removing corner seats to meet FIFA specifications, and a sophisticated irrigation system was installed to maintain the grass.

Construction, landscape, grass and engineering crews were applauded by local World Cup organizers and community ambassador Magic Johnson, who pointed out his suite where he’ll be watching.

“When you think about the financial impact it’s going to have on Los Angeles, it’s going to be amazing,” said Johnson, who is a co-owner of LAFC in Major League Soccer and the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“When you think about the financial impact it’s going to have on Los Angeles, it’s going to be amazing,” said Johnson, who is a co-owner of LAFC in Major League Soccer and the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Watching all of the incredible action gets my brain fixated on the food. Here are some of the delacies: salsa verde aguachile with lime marinated shrimp, kettle cooked crispy pickles, stone fruit panzanella, spiced lamb rack, smoked salmon mousse, petite beef burgers, tune poke and aged ribeye cap with bordelaise and mashed potatoes.

Desserts include a World Cup trophy made of chocolate mousse, raspberry, chocolate crunch and chocolate sponge and a soccer ball filled with vanilla mousse, peach, strawberry crunch and vanilla sponge.

Metro debuted special edition TAP cards featuring three FIFA-themed designs, 17 country-specific designs, four FIFA collector cards, including a light-up card, and a collector’s box.

Metro is working with 11 other transit lines in the region to offer direct-to-stadium bus service for $3.75 roundtrip from 15 park-and-ride lots in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Reserved parking lots range in price from $55 to more than $100. Fans can access 300 dedicated buses to every match in an effort to avoid disrupting service to Metro’s regular riders.

For those of you who are unable to make it out to the games, the official FIFA Fan Festival will be held June 11-14 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with big screens showing games. Ten fan zones around Los Angeles County will host activities and watch parties.

The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones extend the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026 into communities across LA County — bringing live match viewing and immersive fan experiences closer to where you live, work, and gather.

In addition to the Official FIFA Fan Festival Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from June 11-14, L.A. will host 10 other official fan zones countywide where participants can watch matches together and take part in fan activations.

The fan event will feature games and activities, including inflatable flag photo opportunities, tabletop soccer and a game to test if you would make a good goalie.

The 10 fan zones will be held at 10 different venues spanning from Venice Beach to the Original Farmers Market at the Grove to Union Station, all showcasing different matches throughout June and July.

Canyon News readers should attend the West Harbor Fan Zone- July 14-15, July 18-19.

Be among the first to experience West Harbor, LA’s newest waterfront destination as it begins to welcome visitors this summer. For four special days, step behind the construction fence and get an exclusive first look!

Sample offerings from a variety of West Harbor vendors, relax along the water, and take in the views as cruise ships and cargo vessels pass by. With ocean breezes, high energy, and a vibrant fan atmosphere, this is more than just a watch party—it’s the first chapter of West Harbor coming to life.

Doors open 10:30am-5:30pm (Noon Match Start).

The address is West Harbor 1332 South Harbor Blvd San Pedro, CA 90731.

As the beginning of the World Cup becomes closer, you can feel the anticipation grow among allsoccer fans in the Southland.