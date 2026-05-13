HOLLYWOOD—Another interesting episode of “From” kicked off with this week’s episode, ‘Of Myths and Monsters” that witnessed Jade, Donna, Tabitha, Boyd, Ellis and Henry trying to figure out why Victor freaked out about discovering the clothing of the ‘Man in Yellow.’ Yes, I agree with Henry, only himself or Tabitha should speak to Victor to uncover more secrets because Boyd doesn’t understand how Victor responds to pressure.

Henry made it clear, the paintings in his wife’s basement were JUST PAINTINGS, but now those things are manifesting into life itself. It was apparent that Boyd and Donna were getting frustrated with the notion that ‘The Boy in White” explained they are running out of time. My theory about what you dream and think about manifesting into reality.

Sara wanted to have a conversation with Sophia about what Kenny told her. Sara is seeing red flags with Sophia, and her answer wasn’t a good one for me. After Sara started to go downstairs, she started to suffer a terrible headache, right after ‘Sophia’ started chanting something.

Jade and Tabitha think Ethan’s theory about the Lake Of Tears isn’t real, I don’t think so. Ethan was busy trying to communicate with Jim via the radio, which Tabitha overhead, she asked her son about The Lake of Tears because he knew she would not believe it. Tabitha gave her son some reassurance he didn’t expect as they planned a trip.

Randall and Julie continued to bond as they combed thru Ethan’s books, and discovered a story walker named Fred, but as they started to discover clues, they were interrupted by Tabitha, who shared with Julie what is going on with Ethan. Tabitha wanted Julie to come along on their journey, but Julie wanted to continue her story walker journey.

Ellis didn’t want to leave Fatima and with whatever she is doing with Elgin, I wouldn’t leave her either. Kenny is in charge of Colony House, as Donna and Ellis and a few others go harvesting for food, also tagging along is Tabitha and Ethan. Speaking of Fatima, they continued to build dirt piles, but it seems even Elgin isn’t sure what she is up to.

The person who matters most, Victor was testing his theory about the trees moving, and time moving too fast, as Henry wanted to pick his brain about the “Man in Yellow.” Kenny spotted water leaking from the top floor of Colony House and discovered that room that Fatima was gathering dirt in.

Jade took those mushrooms, as Boyd remembers happier times with his wife. Why now? Why after all this time is Boyd starting to think about his wife more and more? Elgin came face-to-face with Sara, as they chatted in the church about the visions they’ve seen in the town that caused them to do bad things.

Sara revealed that the voices are not done with her; they want her to go to the diner and pour a glass of water from the pitcher and then pour it back in. Ok, that is beyond odd, so Sara do not listen to Elgin, it might lead to bad results. Sara connect the dots; this only started when Sophia came to live with you. She was warned bad things will happen until she does what the voices demand.

Kenny and Boyd discovered that Fatima is making a monster out of mud, as the audience learned some things about her past and her father, who spoke about fate and paths. Again, everything in this town seems to scream DREAMS! Julie learned tips to utilize with her story walking by making a bookmark; in doing so, she can control where she goes in the story to change it. Julie is right on my theory, that whatever you dream, think about or fear it becomes real. Fatima’s ‘Golum’ is supposed to protect people.

Donna and Tabitha chatted, as Donna reassured her that she is not alone, and she is by her side for whatever she needs. OMG, I hope this is not any foreshadowing about Donna’s fate because I don’t think I can take losing her. Sophia continued to stare at the empty pool, as Kristi and Marielle chatted about her mental state and constant praying.

Sara arrived to the Diner where she spotted the pitcher of water. She poured a glass of water, drank it and was about to pour it back into the pitcher, but was interrupted by the new Diner operator who offered her an opportunity to have a chance at redemption. Panic erupted as Sophia tumbled into the pool, but Sara picked up on some bad energy. It became clear Sophia was manipulating Sara to give into the voices demands, and she went back to the diner, drunk water and then poured it back into the pitcher, ugh!

Donna and company stumbled upon those strange objects that were being used to ward off evil spirits. Julie decided to cut her hair to prevent the creatures from grabbing her, just as she and Randall went back into The Ruins. Ok, I don’t understand anything that is unfolding, but I’m going for the wild ride. Randall was skeptical, but played along, with Julie going back to a point in the story, where everyone in town was dead, she spotted the Man in Yellow feasting on people, and Randall pulled her out before the Man in Yellow could get to her. Something I notice, was that The Man in Yellow was eating a liver, and it looks like he was feasting on the body of Jim based on the hair that I saw.

The bookmark tool didn’t work, but in other news, Victor was digging up holes by the trailer and retrieved a bag that contained a bunch of drawings with the Man in Yellow. He arrived in a car like everyone else, and realized this guy was the person who killed Miranda, which left Henry reeling, precisely where Julie had just ventured into the story.

Sophia worried Marielle and Krista speaking about religion yet again. Sara freaked out as she waited in the Diner to see what might happen. The water was poured out from the pitcher/ Fatima spilled that she feels connected to ‘Smiley.’ Oh, that is not good. So, they’re connected in some way, Fatima revealed her monster creation is to feel less afraid and to ‘fight back.’

Boyd discovered his wedding ring at Colony House, which left him reeling as he knew he left it at the Police Station. Upon arriving back at the station, he searched his box and discovered that his wedding ring was there. So how in the world are duplicates now appearing in town? However, the ring vanished when he looked for it.

While harvesting food, Ethan, Tabitha and Donna arrived near a lake. They tested the water on the injured bird. However, Roger discovered a very large rope that he started to pull, right, as something manifested in the water, which looked like branches, but I’m not sure. Is this the Lake of years? Viewers are going to have to wait till next week to find out. Until then “From” fanatics.