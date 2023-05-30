HOLLYWOOD—A few weeks ago I went to see the romantic comedy “Love Again,” which was about coping with the loss of a fiancé, in which Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone. Not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. Rob becomes capitivated by the honesty of her words in the beautiful text messages. When he’s actually assigned to write a profile on Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person-and win her heart.

The film was released on May 5, 2023 and stars Priyanka Chopra, who is actually married to Nick Jonas who actually appeared in the movie. Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Sofia Barclay, Russell Tovey, Lydia West and many more appear in the romantic comedy. The film is about 1 hour and 44 minutes, and its heart-warming, tender, and certainly a witty romantic comedy. If you enjoy the 90s romcoms like “You’ve Got Mail” and “While You Were Sleeping,” you will enjoy this movie. It’s a movie for a date night. Eventually, it will be released on Netflix around September 2. Sometimes it could stream a little later, that was an estimated time.

It was awesome, seeing Celine on the big screen. Unfortunately, last week it was announced all her remaining live shows have been canceled. The singer revealed last year she was suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome which was affecting her singing. So she has canceled all the shows, she scheduled for 2023 and 2024. In a statement on Twitter, the 55-year-old told fans:

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. “Even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage.”

She also added: “I’m not giving up…. And I can’t wait to see you again!” Back in December 2022, the French Canadian singer posted an emotional video on Instagram to say she had been diagnosed with SPS and would not be ready to start a European tour in February as planned.

She said the disorder was causing muscle spasms and was “not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” The Courage World Tour began in 2019, and Dion completed 52 shows before COVID-19 pandemic put the remainder on hold. She later canceled the North American dates due to health issues and delayed the European leg of the tour.

On May 26, those delayed European performances were canceled, including dates in London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Zurich. The shows were canceled with great disappointment. The tour would have been Dion’s first global concert tour in a decade and the first without her husband-manager Rene Angelil, who passed away from cancer in 2016. Celine is best known for hits such as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Because You Loved Me,” “All By Myself” and “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

So what is this rare condition? According to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders, it is characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms. Abnormal postures, often hunched over and stiffened. Health is truly wealth. We all need our health, including celebrities or anyone for that matter.

People with SPS can be too disabled to walk or move, or they are afraid to leave the house because of street noises, such as the sound of a car horn, it can trigger spasms and falls. Most individuals with SPS have frequent falls and because they lack the normal defensive reflexes; injuries can be severe. While, there is no cure for SPS, there are treatments-anti-anxiety medicines and muscle relaxants-which can slow down progression.

Rose’s Scoop: Runs in the family. Her mother is an Oscar-winning filmmaker. Her grandfather shot “The Godfather.” Now, Romy Coppola Mars has joined the family dynasty-with a TikTok that has made her a viral star. In the clip, the 16-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, said she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter with her dad’s credit card.