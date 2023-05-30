SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Alufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News that a suspect was arrested for an assault that occurred on Saturday, May 27. The SMPD reported at 7:30 p.m. that DART officers were patrolling the Santa Monica Pier when they were flagged down by the victim of an assault.

The victim was a tourist from Mexico, who informed the officers that about 10 minutes prior, a male suspect approached the victim and grabbed her breast. The suspect, later identified as Johnathan Peck, 25, continued walking past the victim, but stayed in the region.

After the victim told her friend what happened, the friend approached the Peck and confronted him about the sexual assault. Peck responded by using a large, sharpened stick to stab the friend (victim 2) in the face and neck.

The suspect fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended by additional officers to the Pier. While they were conducting their investigation, officers learned that Peck was responsible for additional assault that occurred shortly before the one described above. Peck attacked another female, grabbing her breasts, and another male victim who was also stabbed with the stick.

Two of the victims requiring medical attention were transported to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries. Details on the current condition of the victims have not been disclosed to the public. No additional information about the incident has been disclosed by the SMPD.