HOLLYWOOD HILLS—”Love & Hip Hop” star Tricia Ana was involved in a fight with another woman during Super Bowl weekend that left her injured, TMZ first reported on Monday, February 14. weekend in Hollywood Hills.

The argument turned violent, and a hand-to-hand combat ensued between the two women. The fight started inside a home, but spilled outside, where punches were thrown, before a third person is believed to have gotten involved. Ana was sliced in the face and had to be rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained. The status of her condition is not known.

According to reports, a $15,000 necklace that Ana was wearing was stolen during the altercation. The Los Angeles Police Department are still investigating the case. No arrests have been made.