WEST HOLLYWOOD—An altercation near The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, ended with four men being shot early on Saturday, February 12 around 2:45 a.m. Among those injured was rapper Kodak Black, 24, who was one of the many celebrities in attendance for an after-party following a concert for singer Justin Bieber.

Bieber was hosting the event at the establishment following a private concert performance at the Pacific Design Center. A fight amongst several individuals broke out in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, which resulted in the victims being shot, the Los Angeles Police Department indicated in a statement. A neighbor to the restaurant saw the encounter from his balcony.

“At least 10 to 12 rounds were fired,” the eyewitness explained.

Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were all seen entering the party that evening, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Beiber was confirmed to be inside the venue when the shooting transpired.

All four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition, the LAPD reported.

Detectives are asking witnesses for help in identifying the shooter. Anyone with details regarding the incident, is being asked to call Wilshire Robbery Detective B. Romero at 213-922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).