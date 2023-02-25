WEST HOLLYWOOD— A new luxury nail salon, Serenity On Sunset – which specializes in the most up-to-date nail techniques such as Gel X, Gel fill, TAP Hybrid Gel, acrylic and Dip powder – officially opened to the public on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Over 9,000 West Hollywood locals shuffled in and out on their opening day and enjoyed nail services, Serenity on Sunset’s owner, Ashley Lee told Canyon News.

Serenity – located at 8605 Sunset Boulevard in Sunset Plaza – strives to cater a spa-like experience along with top quality nail services. “Relaxation is a huge focus at our salon,” Lee said. Their 10-30 minutes foot reflexology add-ons are a testament to this. If one chooses from a list of pedicure packages such as the “Laguna” or “Newport” pedicures, foot reflexology is included in the service.

This week I had the pleasure of experiencing a manicure with Vicky and a pedicure with John. Upon entering Serenity, one is immediately greeted by friendly staff and an enormous tower display of nail polishes, gel colors and dip powders. I marveled at their color selection and realized that bringing my own polish (something I typically do in case I don’t find a color I like) was completely unnecessary.

I decided on the “Newport” pedicure which – besides the typical nail shaping, cuticle cutting and buffing – included a paraffin wax treatment to soften feet, callus removal and 20 minutes of reflexology; all things my feet needed. I’m very picky about massage and thought this specific treatment would be a good test to the quality of their service.

To my delight and appreciation, John and Vicky delivered: both technicians paid attention to detail and took their time cutting my cuticles and shaping my nails. Vicky painted my nails with precision and did not rush in applying coats of polish. John periodically checked-in between steps to make sure I was satisfied with the shape of my nails before he proceeded to the massage portion of the pedicure. The massage was what set this pedicure apart from any other: John’s firm technique was exceptional and 20 minutes later, my feet and calves were in heaven. None of the experience felt rushed or like the technicians did not care to do a thorough job, two things that have unfortunately become all too common in nail salons. The total duration of my appointment was about two hours, and the result was perfectly painted nails and a very relaxed customer.

“I told all my staff that we get one chance to make a good impression with each new customer, otherwise they might never come back,” Serenity’s manager Mason Ly said. “We’ve chosen talented technicians that will provide quality service,” Ly added.

Lee also owns Isle of Serenity at 8929 Santa Monica Boulevard; her first location in West Hollywood that she’s owned for 14 years. With a loyal customer base, Lee was excited to expand and after 17 months of building, she was able to open the doors of Serenity on Sunset. It’s a much larger salon boasting 12 spa chairs, eight manicure tables and two facial waxing rooms. Since it’s located in Sunset Plaza, free parking is also provided to customers.

If you’re looking for a luxurious spa-like nail experience with professional technicians, Serenity on Sunset should be a spot on your radar. Make an appointment and go experience it for yourself.