SANTA MONICA- On Monday, July 12, the City of Santa Monica announced that the two blocks between Hill and Kinney streets will become a pedestrian plaza so that people can gather for dining and other family-friendly activities.

“Sharing an Open Main Street” was initiated by the Main Street Business Improvement Association and Ocean Park Association to support community-wide recovery. The City Council approved the concept on a pilot basis for four weekends this summer on July 24 – 25, August 21 – 22, September 18 – 19, and October 16 – 17.

“This is a pilot that builds on the creative ways we’ve adapted our sidewalks and public spaces during the pandemic,” said Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “Now that we can safely gather again, Main Street is a perfect backdrop for a summer block party in support of the small, local businesses that kept us going throughout the last year. I hope to see many familiar faces out on Main Street!”

“For years, merchants and residents have wanted to explore the possibility of making Main Street more pedestrian and cyclist friendly. This is our opportunity and we’re very excited to be a part of it,” said Hunter Hall, Executive Director of the Main Street Business Improvement Association.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured from Main Street to Neilson Way. The traffic light at Ashland Avenue and Main Street will remain operational to assist passthrough traffic to and from the public parking lots. Bus stops within the plaza footprint will be temporarily closed during the four weekends.

“Sharing an Open Main Street is an exciting way for the Ocean Park community to celebrate coming out of COVID-19 and is a tremendous opportunity for us to collectively test out a more pedestrian friendly Main Street,” said Sean Besser, Ocean Park Association Executive Board Member.