MALIBU—On Monday, February 1, a 19-year woman crashed her vehicle off the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near Sycamore Canyon and landed into the ocean due to a wrong turn.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. and declared the woman dead on arrival. The vehicle, which was found turned over in the ocean, was 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

California Highway Patrol identified the woman as Danielle Martir of Valley Village. She had a cat inside the vehicle that died along with her. The cause for her wrong turn and death remains under investigation.