WEST HOLLYWOOD—Due to the revised Public Health Officer Order provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released on Friday, January 29, the city of West Hollywood resumed outdoor dining for restaurants and breweries and resumed parking regulations enforcement, including parking permits and street sweeping.

The revised health order comes only after the state of California lifted the Stay-at-Home order due to a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. The city of West Hollywood placed in effect the order as of Monday, February 1 and is in compliance with the guidelines by LA County Public Health ‘Reopening Safer at Work and in the Community’ Health Order, which is the State’s blueprint for a safer economy for Tier 1 cities under which LA County currently remains in.

Under the order, all restaurants, breweries, and wineries to offer outdoor dining are to follow the protocols of Appendix I, which states the following:

Employees that may come in contact with customers must wear both a face covering and a face shield at all times when interacting with customers and when in customer service areas.

Outdoor dining table seating must be limited to no more than 6 people per table, all of whom must be from the same household.

Outdoor table must be repositioned or removed so that all tables are at least 8 feet apart.

Televisions or other screens that broadcast programming must refrain off until further notice.

Restaurants must follow the California Department of Public Health’s mandatory guidance on the Use if Temporary Structures for Outdoor Business Operations.

The most recent updates for Appendix I are:

Wineries and breweries that do not possess a restaurant public health permit and choose to offer outdoor, on-premises food and beverage service…may not operate between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:30 AM. This limitation does not apply to any other type of business under this protocol.

All establishments must also verbally inform customers prior to seating that everyone sharing a table must be from the same household, as noted on 1/28/21.

Los Angeles County also enforces the order on medium risk businesses with limited capacity and distancing, such as museums, zoos, outdoor recreational activities, tourism and individual travel like hotels, fitness facilities, shopping centers and personal care services.

Enforcement on parking regulations in West Hollywood will proceed with “parking permit enforcement on all residential streets; Street sweeping enforcements; and AM/PM peak hour enforcement on Peak Avenue,” according to a press release form the city. The parking enforcements also includes visitor permits to be purchased at “Kings Road Parking Garage” or online, instead of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the LA Department of Public Health, and the city of West Hollywood urge people to continue practicing safe measures to prevents or slow the spread of coronavirus.

For more information on parking, go to www.weho.org/parking. For more details about COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, go to www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/Coronavirus. Or more info about City of West Hollywood coronavirus updates are at www.weho.org/coronavirus.