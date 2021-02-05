BEVERLY HILLS—Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, a luxury hotel located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. reopened outdoor dining on January 30. The Rooftop by JG, Waldorf Café by La Colombe, and Jean-Georges Beverly Hills patio will be opened as long as they follow COVID-19 safety regulations.

Safety regulations include: sanitization, social distancing, masks, temperature checks, etc. There will also be a reduced capacity with a maximum of 6 people per table. Promoting public safety, the restaurants will also provide QR codes for menus, as well as sanitization stations where hand sanitizer will be distributed. Additionally, the restaurants will use Emist electrostatic sprayers, which, according to Avert 360, will “place an electrostatic charge to liquid disinfectants as they leave the spray nozzle. The restaurants will also utilize Xenex UV Lightstrike Robots which “uses a patented Pulsed Xenon UV light system that produces UV across the entire germicidal spectrum (200-315 nm), deactivating the pathogens at the wavelengths where they are most susceptible,” according to their website.

The Rooftop by JG released a statement on Instagram that read:

“Dine with confidence. Your health and safety is our priority as we welcome you back this Saturday, January 30.”

Their reopening has been welcomed. as one user wrote, “An amazing team! You made this happen and I am so proud of you all.”

“Can’t wait to be back! Food is delicious and the view is amazing,” wrote another Instagram user.

The Rooftop by JG, according to their website, is described as a “ pinnacle social venue [that] features panoramic views of Beverly Hills and Hollywood from 12 stories aloft. An impeccably styled garden setting, the Rooftop by JG is among the largest of its kind in Beverly Hills. This one-of-a-kind experience is not to be missed. Enjoy memorable lunches and dinners in an exceptional venue.” They are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and for weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Waldorf Café by La Colombe is a partnership between “Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills… [and a] luxury coffee roaster and retailer, La Colombe, to offer guests and locals alike a new and unique dining experience. A pop-up café concept outfitted in a custom, vintage 1967 Citroen Hy-Van, is conveniently located on the front driveway of the hotel,” according to their website. They are open Monday thru Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Jean-Georges website indicates “Jean-Georges arrives in the Golden State with a collection of his finest dishes from New York City and beyond. Enjoy an eight-course tasting menu, on the sprawling open air terrace. The seasonal menu includes caviar creations, raw dishes, and delectable desserts.” The restaurant is open Friday thru Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.