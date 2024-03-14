MALIBU—On Wednesday, March 13, the city of Malibu announced on its website that the Arts Commission is inviting all of Malibu to the city’s next public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Mining the Spirit – A Journey with Artist Leigh J. McCloskey,” on display March 25 through May 3 at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets or RSVPs are not required.

“Malibu has always drawn artists in every discipline, and we are proud to host an art exhibition highlighting the works of one our talented community members,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “Leigh McCloskey is a modern renaissance man, he is an artist, author, well known actor and visual philosopher. I hope you can join us for an evening of art, music and discussion as we celebrate Malibu’s thriving artistic community at the opening reception.”

The city of Malibu noted on its website that the opening reception on Sunday, March 24 at 12 p.m. will feature a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace, a Q&A session with the artist at 1:30 p.m., and complimentary refreshments. RSVPs are not required for this free event.

McCloskey is a long-time resident of Malibu. For over 25 years, McCloskey has opened his Malibu home and studio to the public, hosting Theosophical study groups and tours of his masterwork of fixed 3D multidimensional artwork.

To learn more about the artist and his work, visit https://leighmccloskey.com. For details about the exhibition, visit the Malibu Arts Commission website.