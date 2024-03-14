SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 13 inflicted severe damage to one home and threatened several others, but no one was injured.

Firefighters received a report of a large tree down and wires down in the backyard of a residence at 2:51 a.m. on March 13 on the 3700 block of North Ventura Canyon Avenue. Crews arrived to find a large portion of a hillside that slid down toward at least three homes, and heavily damaging one home under construction.

Several individuals were evacuated from at least one of the homes. Firefighters conducted a primary search of the homes, which revealed no patients. Firefighters are using pumps to remove water from a swimming pool in the area to take some additional weight and stress off of the hillside.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety responded to assess the structures and hillsides, and red-tagged at least one building. LAFD Drone Operators will be flying drones at daybreak, using cameras and infrared technology to gain additional situational awareness for LAFD and Building and Safety crews at the scene.

“We want to use this as a good reminder that having an emergency plan is necessary year-round. These events are not isolated to “fire season” or Santa Ana wind events or “atmospheric river” rain events. Make an emergency plan for your home and your family so that you are ready if “it” happens to you (whatever “it” may be),” the LAFD indicated in a statement.

The LAFD noted that as 4 p.m. on March 13, two properties were red-tagged and one home was yellow-tagged.