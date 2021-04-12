MALIBU—The City of Malibu has made a financial offer to separate school districts from the City of Santa Monica. Within months of negotiations between Malibu and Santa Monica school administrations, Malibu city claims to have made their “final” offer due to financial difficulties for both parties.

The purpose for the separation of school districts, according to City of Malibu, is to provide and enhance both communities on education. According to Malibu City press release released on Wednesday April 7, the latest offer Malibu city proposed to Santa Monica was a shared tax revenue for up to 10 years in the event funding per-pupil drops and appropriates $50 million in other funding, such as grants and business donations.

According to Malibu city press release, “for years, Malibu taxpayers have been disproportionately funding the School District budget. Malibu has only 14% of the students in SM-MUSD yet contributes one-third of the $90 million in property tax revenue in the District budget.”

Both Santa Monica and Malibu have said they will each benefit from a separate school district. According to the separation offer, the distribution of property will remain in each county with property owned by Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD).

On Saturday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m., Malibu City will have a preliminary hearing to the Los Angeles County Office of Education Committee on School District Organization on their petition to be an independent school district.