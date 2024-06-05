MALIBU—The city of Malibu is undergoing an extensive outreach and engagement program to gather community feedback regarding the future uses of community lands. Over the next several months, the city will seek input from the Malibu community, including residents, businesses and community groups.

For information about the Community Lands Project, including the parcel maps, background information and calendar of events visit: https://malibucommunitylands.org/.

Submit your input on the future uses of the five community lands via the link below: https://malibucommunitylands.org/Public-Input-Received/.

On Saturday, June 8 (Little League Closing Day) a community lands project event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Community Meeting – at Malibu Bluffs Park (PCH & Malibu Canyon Road – Map)

There will be another event on Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. Pop-Up Event – Malibu West Beach Club (30756 PCH at Trancas Canyon Road – Map. Parking on Trancas Canyon Road or Broad Beach Road)

In 2016 and 2018, the city of Malibu purchased five vacant parcels of land totaling over 61 acres to preserve the lands as community spaces instead of private developments. Before any development decisions, the engagement program focuses on dialogue and gathering insights on the types of facilities the community prefers.

“This outreach program underscores our commitment to including the needs and views of all of the community,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “By actively involving our residents and all community members, and others, we are ensuring that Malibu remains a vibrant and thriving community for generations to come.”

In February 2024, the city of Malibu partnered with Tripepi Smith, a community engagement firm specializing in local government, to facilitate the initiative. The program’s framework, developed in collaboration with the Malibu City Council, city commission members and city staff, will guide the execution of various outreach activities. Malibu anticipates executing the program in two phases: Phase 1 will focus on broad outreach to gather initial feedback from the community, while Phase 2 will build on the input received for more refined feedback to aid in future decision-making processes.

To centralize information and facilitate community participation, the city launched a dedicated website, MalibuCommunityLands.org that will serve as a comprehensive resource, offering background information on the project, guidance for community participation, event calendars, a map pinpointing the community land locations, public input archives, frequently asked questions and avenues for public comments. The community can also email their concerns and feedback to: MalibuCommunityLands@MalibuCity.org.

“Through this extensive outreach program, we aim to empower our community members to actively shape the future of Malibu’s community lands,” said City Manager Steve McClary. “We are excited to cultivate and advance a vision for Malibu that ensures these lands meet the long-term needs and aspirations of the entire community.”