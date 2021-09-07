MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that from Thursday, September 9 through Saturday, September 11, the Malibu Community Swimming Pool will be closed due to a Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Water Polo Tournament.

The Malibu Community Pool located at Malibu High School is open. All lap swim use is drop-in only. Review the Safety Guidelines below before visiting the pool.

All pool use is drop-in only. Lanes for lap swimmers will be issued on a first-come first-served basis.

FEES

Pool Facility Use Fees will be paid in person upon arrival.

-$2 per child (Ages 5-17)

-$3 per adult (Ages 18-54)

-Free (Ages 55+)

Payment is due upon check-in. No credit cards accepted – exact change preferred.

Regular operating hours will resume on Sunday, September 12. Aquatics schedule and operating hours are available on the city’s website. The facility will also be closed on September 16 and November 11.