MALIBU—On Thursday, July 2, the city of Malibu’s official Twitter account made a post to inform the public that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Malibu Swimming Pool would be open to the public for lap swimming on Saturday, July 11. When the pool reopens, COVID-19 safety precautions will be put in place and to enjoy the pool itself, locals must register online, with registration opening on Monday, July 6 at 8:00 a.m.

To enforce social distancing and ensure COVID-19 safety precautions are followed, the Malibu pool will be divided up by lane: with one swimmer allowed per lane. Two swimmers can share a lane so long as they are from the same household. The lane is then the swimmer’s for 45 minutes.

Swimmers are encouraged to exit promptly at the 45 minute mark to allow for physical distancing and cleaning procedures before the next group arrives. Participants are also asked to arrive 10-15 minutes before the registered start time to allow for entry processing.

Pool facility fees are also paid for in person upon arrival and is due upon check-in, with no credit cards accepted and exact change preferred. The prices are: $2 per child (ages 5-17) and $3 per adult (ages 18-54). Seniors (ages 55 and up) can swim for free.