MALIBU—According to the minutes and agenda from the Thursday, January 28, city council meeting, Malibu councilmembers were voted and appointed on a select number of subcommittees for the purpose to improve all aspects of the city. Every first meeting in January, Malibu councilmembers fill in for subcommittees and this year Malibu city has released the list of subcommittees and the councilmembers who were voted on.

The list of subcommittee are:

Administration and Finance

Environmental Sustainability

Library

Parks and Recreation

Public Safety

Zoning Ordinance Revisions and Code Enforcement Subcommittee (ZORACES)

Malibu Mayor Miike Pierson who has the most city council experience was voted onto 8 subcommittees. Newly elected councilmember Bruce Silverstein was voted on 2 subcommittees.

Some subcommittees remained vacant until it was deemed necessary to dedicate time to meet and fix as needed, such as parks and recreation, public safety and public works. In addition to the subcommittees listed, there are other committees from outside agencies, such as Pacific Coast Highway Taskforce, California Joint Powers Insurance Authority, and Clean Power Alliance of Southern California, which the councilmembers were also voted and appointed on.

According to malibucity.org, the filled committees will adjourn at different dates as appointed councilmembers will require time to meet on an as-needed basis.

To view and participate input on any of the subcommittees or for more information on Malibu City Council meetings, visit http://malibucity.org/VirtualMeeting