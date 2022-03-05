MALIBU—The City of Malibu has opened signups for the City of Malibu’s Community Services Department’s Spring Day Camps.

These camps are offered from April 4 to April 14 during the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s spring break.

There are a range of Sports Camps including skateboarding, soccer, surfing and tennis, and Enrichment Day Camps, including art adventures and rocket science. The Day Camps are said to be fun, educational, and an inviting environment. Registration is open here.

Community members can also sign up for #PlayLikeAGirlMalibu Girls Sports Clinics, offered for female students grades 6th to 8th.

These clinics are free and will be held in March, April, and May at Malibu Bluffs Park. If you want to attend these clinics, pre-registration is required. You can pre-register here.

The Girls Sports Clinics will include lacrosse with the Women’s Pepperdine Lacrosse Team, volleyball with Sunshine Volleyball Club, and skateboarding with Champ Camp. Experienced coaches will bring together beginner and seasoned athletes for a morning of learning skills and sportsmanship through guided drills in a non-competitive environment.

The Volleyball clinic will take place on March 20, the lacrosse clinic will take place on April 24, and the skateboarding clinic will be on May 22. The lacrosse and volleyball clinics are from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. and the skateboarding clinic will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

If you want to stay up to date on the latest #PlayLikeAGirlMalibu programs, photos, and shareable moments, follow Malibu Community Services @MalibuCommunityServices on Instagram and Instagram, and @MalibuParksRec on Twitter.

You can find more information on these Day Camps here.