MALIBU—The city of Malibu is expecting more visitors to the region as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. The city is coordinating with partner agencies to help keep Pacific Coast Highway, (PCH), canyon roads, beaches and trails clean and safe for all to enjoy.

“On behalf of the City, I want ask visitors to Malibu to be mindful of our community’s peace and quiet, safety and environment as they enjoy our coast and mountains over the July 4th holiday weekend,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti.

Malibu is encouraging residents and visitors to help keep our beaches, PCH, canyons and trails safe and clean:

-Please celebrate responsibly by designating sober drivers, using rideshares or taxis.

-Please keep your eyes on the road, and don’t text and drive.

-Slow down and watch for pedestrians and cyclists on PCH and cars pulling in and out of beach parking.

-Pack it in, pack it out – dispose of your trash in proper trash containers, and if you see litter, please pick it up and throw it away in a trash container.

-Alcohol and fires are prohibited on beaches in Malibu.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) reminds the public that most fireworks are illegal in the county except for professionally operated, permitted displays. Illegal fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injuries, burns and wildfires. The possession or use of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles County can result in fines up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison. The LACOFD provides a list of public fireworks displays in the County at https://fire.lacounty.gov/fireworks-safety-and-july-4th-celebration-information.

As of June 27, the LA County Fire Department reports that the deadline has passed to process permits for professional fireworks displays, and no permits have been submitted for Malibu for July 4, 2022.

The city coordinates every year with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LACOFD, Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to prepare for summer crowds.

Malibu regularly funds a Sheriff’s Department Beach Team from Memorial Day to Labor Day to assist with enforcement on the beaches. The Beach Team patrols are an important way to address alcohol consumption on the beaches, which is illegal and contributes to drunk driving on PCH and canyon roads, and generally helps keep the beaches safe for visitors and residents alike.

State Parks will have maximal staffing levels and will be monitoring and addressing litter and fire safety. Beaches and Harbors increases staffing starting in mid-May to assist with parking, maintenance, and trash. CHP will be focusing on DUI and street racing enforcement. The City Public Works Department will be out in Malibu monitoring and addressing trash and other issues.

For the Fourth of July weekend, the LASD will have additional patrols out, including mounted patrols, parking enforcement and traffic units, and the Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs) will be conducting parking enforcement and assisting with traffic safety as needed.

Residents can request assistance from CHP with street racing by calling 323-259-3200. Report suspected drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1. Residents may sign up for traffic alerts by text and email on the E-notify webpage (scroll down to “Alert Center”).