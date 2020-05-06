MALIBU－With the stay-at-home order went into effect on Thursday, March 19, most of the dine-in restaurants are closed and many supermarkets limit the number of people shopping in the stores. Hence, some local farms and farmers’ markets in Malibu remain open in order to serve the residents.

“Our small but mighty Little Farm and Market has been, and we will continue to be open during these difficult times. Our open-air marketplace with everything outside has plenty of space for limited contact. Our local team has not left the community and is in a healthy condition!” Malibu Fig Ranch posted on social media. By providing organic, nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables straight from the farm, Malibu Fig Ranch emphasized that it’s the time for people to consume immune-boosting foods.

For customers who want to minimize the visit to the market, they can also order farm boxes by filling out the order form and choose to pick up their farm boxes at Farm or ask for delivery. “We are open and here for all your organic produce needs.” Malibu Fig Ranch remains open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Malibu Farmers’ Market also remains open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. The local market reminds customers to wear masks and keep their distances to stay safe. It aims to offer the safest and freshest market for customers to shop for various foods. “With more vendors coming back every week, we’re certain you can find all of your wants and needs in a one-stop-shop with us! We’re so much more than just vegetables and fruit. We are a community of local farmers, bakers, chefs of all kind, and so much more!” said Malibu Fig Ranch.