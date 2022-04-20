MALIBU—The city of Malibu is inviting the community to join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for an afternoon of live poetry, music, dance, and art at “Calling All Creatures,” the City’s Annual Poetry Summit on Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater.

“I hope everyone in Malibu will join us for this celebration of literature and the arts as we welcome back the in-person cultural events at City Hall that enrich, educate, and entertain the community,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti.

The city of Malibu indicated in a news release that the event is free, in-person and part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Poetry will be read by Peter Harris, Ann Buxie, Ricardo Means Ybarra, Jolynn Regan, Robert Woodcock and emerging poets from local schools. The event will feature a musical performance by A Call 2Peace, dance by Ann Monahan and the Senior Tappers and artwork by 5th-grade students from Malibu Elementary School and Malibu High School photography classes.

Featured poet Peter J. Harris is a 2018 Los Angeles COLA Fellow in literary arts, Fellow of the Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities at USC, and award-winning poet. He is the author of “Bless the Ashes, Poetry” (Tia Chucha Press), winner of the 2015 PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Award, and “The Black Man of Happiness: In Pursuit of My ‘Unalienable Right,’” a book of personal essays and winner of the 2015 American Book Award. In 2022, FlowerSong Press will publish Harris’s “Safe Arms: 20 Love & Erotic Poems (w/an Ooh Baby Babymoan),” with a Spanish translation by Francisco Letelier, and Beyond Baroque Books will publish Harris’s “SongAgain.”

Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. For more details, contact Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at 310-456-2489, ext. 350 or KRiesgo@malibucity.org.

Malibu is following the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Facemasks are strongly encouraged, but no longer required inside City Hall in accordance with the updated County Health Officer Order as of March 23. See the updated Order: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/HOO/HOO_SaferReturnWorkCommunity.pdf.

For more details on the Malibu Poet Laureate program, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Poetry. For more information about the Malibu Library Speaker Series, visit www.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers.