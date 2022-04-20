BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills will hold a municipal election on June 7, 2022 to fill three City Council seats and the position of City Treasurer. The city of BH indicated in a press release that the forums are provided for the community as educational forums and are meant to be transparent and impartial. City funds cannot be used to support any campaign activity.

The following forums will be held in the BH City Council Chambers and livestreamed on Beverly Hills Television (BHTV 10) and at beverlyhills.org/live:

The Beverly Hills North Homeowners Association and The Municipal League of Beverly Hills

Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28, 7-9 p.m. For more information, contact (424) 253-4010 .

Southwest Beverly Hills Homeowners Association

Tuesday, May 3, 7-9:30 p.m. For more information, contact kgoldman@kaglegal.com.

The Beverly Hills Active Adult Club will host a candidate forum at Roxbury Community Center on Monday, May 9 at 1 p.m. to discuss topics of interest to the senior community. All forums will be periodically re-broadcast on BHTV 10 leading up to Election Day and available on-demand anytime at beverlyhills.org/elections.