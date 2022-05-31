MALIBU—The Malibu City Manager introduced the newly appointed permanent Assistant City Manager, Joseph Toney, to the Malibu City Council and the community during the May 23, virtual meeting.

“On behalf of Malibu, I am proud to welcome Joe Toney as our permanent Assistant City Manager, and I look forward to working together with him to serve the community,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Malibu is fortunate to have such an experienced professional with a wide range of relevant government management experience to step into this important role.”

Joe began working with the city of Long Beach as a Legislative Assistant and a Budget Analyst. He has served in the roles of Fiscal and Policy Analyst, Deputy County Executive Officer, and Assistant Director of General Services for the County of Santa Barbara. He recently served as the Administrative Services Director for Simi Valley. He has a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of San Diego.

“I am happy to be here in beautiful Malibu, and I look forward to supporting the City team to help serve our community and implement the Council’s policy directives,” Toney said. “My door, eyes and ears are always open, and I am excited to start our work together.”

The Assistant City Manager may be reached at JToney@MalibuCity.org or 310-456-2489, ext. 224.

The Malibu City Council thanked Interim Assistant City Manager Ruthie Quinto for her service in the role since January 2022. Quinto will continue to serve as the City Treasurer.

Under general direction of the City Manager, the Assistant City Manager’s roles include, among others, overseeing the goals, policies, procedures and work standards for the City; staff hiring and professional development; providing policy guidance to staff; managing the Administrative Services Department, including Finance, Accounting, the City Budget, Administration, Human Resources, Media Information, Risk Management, and Information Technology; directing the City’s fiscal operations; providing management oversight on capital projects; managing City Hall and City commercial properties; representing the City to the community, elected officials and outside agencies; providing leadership on emergency and crisis management; and serving as Acting City Manager in the City Manager’s absence.