BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Tuesday, August 22 that they arrested a suspect connected to a murder.

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m., officers were alerted by an ALPR notification of a vehicle in Beverly Hills connected to a Los Angeles murder investigation with the suspects described as armed and dangerous.

BHPD Real Time Watch Center (RTWC) personnel located the wanted vehicle and directed Patrol officers to its location. A traffic stop was initiated, and a vehicle pursuit ensued as the suspect vehicle fled. The driver of the vehicle lost control and collided into a parked vehicle.

The suspect exited the vehicle and ran on foot while armed with a gun. The suspect discarded the handgun while being chased on foot, but police officers caught up to the suspect and took him into custody without using force. Police arrested Angel Joel Rodriguez, 21, of Van Nuys.

The investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department for completion.