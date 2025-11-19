MALIBU—The city of Malibu is asking for Malibu business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to provide insight for them to better understand:

-Current business conditions & challenges

-Opportunities for growth and recovery

-How the City can better support and strengthen our local economy

The city of Malibu is developing an Economic Recovery Strategy to replace lost TOT, restore sales tax, and build resilience after recent fires. We’re conducting a survey with community leaders and stakeholders to understand current conditions, challenges, and opportunities for a sustainable, resident-serving economy. Input will directly shape real recommendations and actions to assist Malibu’s economic future.

To take the survey visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhRZMCpzzPLnpEYa-46YMGurNFhYdTlS3ISnSi3SHJ96rZFQ/viewform.